Plans to open micropub on Billingshurst high street

Plans to convert a former estate agent in Billingshurst into a micro pub have been submitted to Horsham District Council.

The application, for Grade II listed 44 High Street – formerly Cubitt & West, was submitted by two brewers who own and manage Brolly Brewing and Little Monster Brewing Company.

If approved, the new micro pub would be called the Billi Tap and would have a full-time manager and around four part-time staff.

Because the building is listed, Listed Building Consent will be needed for changes including: the installation of a bar, alterations to provide cold store for beer storage, the installation of pipes to connect kegs to the bar, and the creation of a new toilet area.

A design statement included with the application said: “The Billi Tap would help to provide a community asset by catering for modern demands.

“This is against the backdrop of declining traditional public houses.

“Unlike a traditional public house, the micro pub would have reduced opening hours, and would cater towards 25-55-year-old beer drinkers.

“There is a growing group of people who are passionate about high quality, small batch, produce leading to a disenfranchisement from the traditional pub.

“The Billi Tap would be aimed at this group of people.”

To view the application, log on to www.horsham.gov.uk and search the planning portal for reference number DC/20/0567.