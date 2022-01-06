Plans to Donnington dentist development approved

Plans for Donnington dentists development has been approved by Chichester District Council. SUS-220601-171525001

Mr Clive Goves’ application to rectify existing developments at Chichester Dental Practice Building on Stockbridge Road in Donnington has been approved by Chichester District Council.

The existing development on a third dental was approved and subsequently built on in 2007.

The application will provide a certificate of lawfulness to regularise the use of the third room as a dental surgery as opposed to an ancillary dental use.