Plans to Donnington dentist development approved
Plans for Donnington dentists development has been approved by Chichester District Council.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 5:19 pm
Mr Clive Goves’ application to rectify existing developments at Chichester Dental Practice Building on Stockbridge Road in Donnington has been approved by Chichester District Council.
The existing development on a third dental was approved and subsequently built on in 2007.
The application will provide a certificate of lawfulness to regularise the use of the third room as a dental surgery as opposed to an ancillary dental use.
To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal and use the reference 21/02095/ELD