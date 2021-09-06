Plans to create new Three Bridges flats

The application, for 172 and 174 Three Bridges Road, would see shop space on the ground floor reworked, the roof space converted to take two of the flats and two dormer windows added to the roof.

The extensions to the ground, first and second floors would be to the rear of the building, with the top floors overhanging the car park to create under-croft parking.

The application was submitted by Joseph Lipschitz, of London.

The existing site

In a statement to planning officers, agent RDJW Architects said providing affordable housing within the new development ‘would not be tenable’.

It added: “We want to meet the requirement to pay a sum towards affordable off-site housing, which is to be provided in place of on-site provision.”

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2021/0482/FUL.