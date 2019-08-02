Plans to cram in extra bedrooms to new Southbourne homes

Plans to squeeze another bedroom into six two-bedroom homes on a development in Southbourne are being considered.

The houses are part of the Priors Orchard site, north of Main Road – and the third bedrooms in each would be so small, at 2m by 2.6m, that they would have room for little more than a bed.

The application will be considered by members of Chichester District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday August 7, who have been recommended to permit the changes once the required S106 agreement has been worked out.

Despite the increase in rooms, the homes will not be expanded.

The council’s housing enabling officer initially raised objections to the application, saying there was a need for two-bedroom homes.

He added: “I also consider that cramming in an extra room into the same floor area is an issue. The third bedroom is so small that there is barely room for any furniture other than a bed.”

But he changed his mind after the developer provided more information, including the fact that the homes had been on the market for more than six months and none had been reserved despite the price being dropped by almost £30,000.

There were also objections from Southbourne Parish Council, which felt the proposed change was ‘unreasonable’, added: ” In the Southbourne Neighbourhood Plan exhibitions in December 2018 and March 2019, residents were asking for more affordable two-bed housing.”

The planning meeting will be held in the Committee Rooms, at East Pallant House, on Wednesday August 7, at 9.30am. Members of the public are welcome to attend.