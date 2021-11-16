Plans to change National Trust offices for retail into residential areas in Petworth submitted

Plans have been submitted to change retail offices into residential areas at Petworth House. Pic Steve Robards

Plans have been submitted by the National Trust to change the use of offices of retail and catering staff to residential use at Petworth House, Church Lodge on

Church Street.

The plans would see the change of use from offices for retail and catering staff with associated storage, to residential use.

Plans would also include the removal of modern partition wall between two ground floor reception rooms and addition of new partition wall in the bathroom.

In the planning statement the National Trust wrote: “The proposed change of use will result in improved security at Petworth House and will return Church

Lodge to its original and more appropriate use.