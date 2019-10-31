Plans for Worthing health hub taking shape

Plans for a new health hub in the centre of Worthing are taking shape and are set to be discussed next week.

An integrated care centre is set to be built on the car park behind the town hall on the corner of Stoke Abbott Road and Christchurch Road.

The new facility would combine a GP practice and pharmacy alongside community care and mental health services.

A multi-storey car park with 186 spaces would be built to the south where the clinic centre is currently based.

The estimated investment cost for the entire project at this stage is £34million.

The plans are set to be considered by Adur and Worthing councils joint strategic committee next Thursday (November 7).

Executive members are set to allow the project to enter its next stages.

A public consultation would be held on the evolving design plans and this feedback would be used when a full planning application is developed.

Planned occupiers of the new integrated care centre including Worthing Medical Group, Paydens Pharmacy, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust and Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

According to an officers’ report: “The new centre would be the first of its type in Worthing and would deliver significant benefits in care for local residents.”

The health partner requirements have created a ‘mixed development’ with a split of space for clinical delivery and the rest for clinical support and administration space.

The council would borrow to fund the capital expenditure for delivery of the new buildings which will incur ongoing repayment costs.

Officers added: “Development on the existing surface car park would send a positive message to the community, visitors, commuters and business, that change is taking place in Worthing and improvements to the built environment will be seen in the near future.

“The existing car park does little to enhance this part of Worthing from road or rail, and its demolition will help to bring forward the redevelopment of this important gateway site to enhance the street scene and act as a catalyst for the regeneration of the wider area.”