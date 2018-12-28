Plans for Teville Gate could be submitted in January

The owner of Worthing’s Teville Gate has rounded off 2018 with another missed target, as the wait for a planning application for a long-awaited development rumbles on.

Mosaique said plans were to be lodged within weeks in a statement in late October – but has now revised the anticipated timetable to ‘January’.

When the developer took on the site in 2015, which it renamed ‘Station Square’, it hoped to submit an application by the end of that year.

Aized Sheikh, chief executive of Mosaique, said: “This is a key development for Worthing, and it’s important that we get this right.

“The team have been working hard to ensure that feedback from the community, borough council and other stakeholders has been incorporated. This has taken longer than expected but is a key part of ensuring that our Station Square development maximises the potential of this site.

“We anticipate delivering the full planning application to the council in January”.

Last year saw signs of progress at Teville Gate.

Worthing Borough Council, which leased the multi-storey car park from the site’s owner, reached an agreement to demolish it, along with other buildings.

In addition to saving money, the council hoped the demolition would provide an incentive for Mosaique to get on with the redevelopment project.

The £1.6million demolition job was financed from cash awarded to the council by the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, which awards grants from public funds.

The council has previously insisted it has done everything to encourage a viable developer to be brought forwarded – but has also stressed that it does not own the site.

Mosaique set up a website for the development ahead of the 2017 public consultation on its initial ideas for the site.

The website read: “Many promises have been made in the past to regenerate the site and, until now, they have not been delivered.

“Underground, a network of sewers, utilities pipework and a stream have added to the difficulty of delivering a commercially viable mixed-use scheme on the site.”

