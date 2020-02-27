Plans for shepherd's huts in Bignor stopped after objections

Plans to build shepherds’ huts for tourists have been thwarted after they received an influx of objections.

The application outlined plans for six shepherds’ huts, a camping area, car parking and infrastructure near to the Bignor Conservation Area.

Objection letters poured in from a number of residents as well as Hampshire County Council and the member of parliament for Arundel and South Downs, Andrew Griffith.

In a letter of objection to the SDNPA Andrew Griffith MP said: “At present, Bignor is amongst the darkest areas within the National Park and therefore is one of the best places in the entire area for residents, tourists and enthusiasts to view the stars without hindrance from artificial light.

“The proposed development may impact upon Bignor’s status. By the applicant’s own estimation, the site would attract an additional 1,000 cars a year with just 40 per cent occupancy of the site.

“Significantly increased traffic movements in the area would turn one of the National Park’s darkest spots into one which is at risk of light pollution.”

Hampshire County Council also weighed in on the application citing concerns over effects on the landscape.

An objection from HCC read: “The proposed location of the development and its consequent impact on the local landscape is our overarching concern. It sits at the edge of the hamlet and is part of the setting to the Conservation Area and a significant number of listed buildings.

“Development here would introduce visual intrusion, noise, light, vehicle traffic and general activity around the pitches, huts and the shared camp facilities in an area which is very tranquil.”

The plans were ultimately refused and a decision notice issued to the applicant said the plans were ‘not considered to be a sustainable form of tourism’ and would be ‘harmful to the tranquility’ of the site and its surroundings and appearance of the area.

It added: “Furthermore the significant change in the character and appearance of the area would lead to less than substantial harm to the setting of the adjacent Bignor Conservation Area which would be neither preserved nor enhanced and the setting of adjacent listend building including the Grade I listed church.”

SDNP/19/03032/FUL