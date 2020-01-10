Plans for sculpture of ‘Chichester hero’ and Lord Nelson outside cathedral

Plans for a statue outside Chichester Cathedral to commemorate a ‘true Chichester hero’ have been submitted.

Admiral Sir George Murray was a Georgian Cicestrian and captain of the fleet to Lord Nelson.

The original plan was to erect a sculpture of the two of them together on a plinth in front of Jack Wills at 40 North Street which was at one time the home of Murray’s brother Richard and close to the Ship Hotel which Murray built as his home.

However this site is no longer available and a planning application has now been submitted by The Murray Club for an area in front of the cathedral in West Street opposite the Dolphin and Anchor pub.

The sculpture would be in a planting bed on the pavement that has been vacant since a tree was removed several years ago.

Use of the location has already been signed off by the cathedral, while sculptor Vincent Gray is already on board with the project.

If planning permission is granted by Chichester District Council a resin, bronze effect sculpture would be erected in front of the cathedral.

Subject to further fundraising it would be cast in bronze and placed on a stone plinth.

Then a search for a permanent site within central Chichester would be sought.

The application concludes: “The proposed sculpture reflects part of Chichester’s unique heritage and is, therefore, of great public interest. It also provides a focus and appropriate point of interest within the open civic space. The location has a strong connection with the sculpture’s subject matter without harming the heritage asset of the cathedral or the conservation area.”

Murray accepted a post with Nelson as his captain of the fleet during the blockade of Toulon between 1803 and 1805, and the subsequent chase of Villeneuve and his fleet to the West Indies and back in 1805.

The fleet returned to England in August 1805, where Murray learnt that his father-in-law had died, leaving him as executor of his estates in England.

While Nelson sailed to take up command of the fleet blockading Cadiz, Murray was compelled to remain in England and attend to family affairs.

Nelson did not, therefore, have a captain of the fleet at Trafalgar, and is quoted as saying “Murray or none.”

To comment visit www.chichester.gov.uk/planning using code 19/03180/FUL.