Plans for new Shoreham townhouses at ‘underutilised entrance to town centre’

An application was lodged in December and would make up ‘phase two’ of the 120-home scheme which gained planning approval in 2017.

If permission is granted, Adur Developments Limited would build nine new townhouses along the Old Shoreham Road.

The site is currently empty and is bound by the mainline railway and a disused rail embankment. Access would be via Old Shoreham Road.

Design of proposed Shoreham townhouses

Designs show nine, four-bed homes ranging from two to four storeys in height.

Each of the town houses will have undercroft parking for two vehicles, balconies, and private amenity space.

The developer says it aims to ‘replicate the ethos’ of phase one.

In a design statement, Adur Developments Limited said: “The new development for nine dwellings will complete the currently underutilised entrance to Shoreham town centre.

Location plan for phase two of the Shoreham Ropetackle development

“The site is occupied by an unsightly overgrown waste ground contributing very little to the area.

“It is our ambition to change the perception of this area by way of removing rubble and brambles and replacing it with much needed housing.”

Surveys of the site say land could be contaminated from existing buildings and previous uses. A flood assessment concludes there is a low risk to the development but the entrance lies in flood zone 3, where there is a ‘high risk’ of tidal or river floods.

Trees line part of the site and five will be felled to make room for the new buildings.

The application site

The developer has proposed several eco features be included with the new-builds including: high performance glazing; potential space for solar panels; and high thermal performance.