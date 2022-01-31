Plans for new log cabin on farm in Westbourne farm submitted

Plans for a new log cabin on a Westbourne farm have been submitted to Chichester District Council. SUS-220131-160049001

The proposed log cabin would provide two bedroom tourist attraction accommodation and education to Mill Meadows House on Mill Lane in Westbourne.

Mill Meadows House is currently a family run farm, home to alpacas, Sussex red cows and sheep.

The proposal would see the retaining of the existing log cabin on site, which is currently being used as a temporary dwelling, and to relocate it further south on the site.

The login cabin would then be used for use as a further tourist accommodation as well as an education facility to allow visitors to visit the farm and learn about the ecology programmes, farming practices, crafts and alike being undertaken.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 22/00099/FUL