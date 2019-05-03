Plans for new café in Chichester

A new café, which will 'provide a very suitable place to socialise', has been proposed for Chichester.

If approved, Loco café (19/00862/LBC) would be brought in at vacant and listed building 9 St Pancras, which was last used as delivery pizza takeaway shop Heamoor Pizza four years ago.

It comes as an amendment to a previous application for a seafood and grilled steak restaurant to move into the site in 2017.

Plans include space for 40 seats, a serving area, a kitchen and toilets with disabled access.

The design and access statement, submitted by agent Farhad Aarabi on behalf of the applicant, read: "The proposed café will create jobs and provide a very suitable place to socialise, being close to main shopping area and new park cinema.

"My client believes providing good quality tea and coffee with different types of home made cakes and soup will attract local residents and shoppers.

"The proposed use is to freshly provide different types of tea, coffee and light snacks such as cake, soup and sandwiches. The proposed café will fit perfectly in the area."

Mr Aarabi added that the new restaurant is 'fully refurbished' inside and outside which has made the property 'more attractive to look at which in turns gives the area a more pleasant view'.

"St. Pancras is a very busy road and the new café will be attracting new customers," he added.

"The new refurbishment will up-grade the property’s look and value plus upgrading the road and city. Being vacant and looking in poor condition is not good for any city.

"The main equipment to be used in the café will be, electric coffee machine, double electric hob, double panini machine, electric oven and electric soup machine."

