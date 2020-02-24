Plans for more controlled parking zones in Chichester - have your say

Chichester residents still have a chance to have their say over plans to more than double the number of controlled parking zones in the city.

An informal consultation for new Chichester controlled parking zones (CPZs) was held in March last year and having considered the responses, county councillors have decided that further consultation is appropriate. It runs until March 5.

Proposals include: adding 15 new CPZs to the existing 11, some of which are being extended but no changes are proposed in the existing zones. There would be a mix of mainly permit-only parking spaces, but with some ‘shared’ with short-stay parking, especially near neighbourhood shops.

A new approach in ‘no through roads’, with ‘permit holders only past this point’ to reduce the impact of signs, lines and costs. Residents’ permit prices would be in line with elsewhere in Chichester (£38 or £44 a year for a first permit and double this for a subsequent permit).

There could be an option to ‘phase’ or defer the implementation of zones where there is less support for what is proposed, or where problems are currently minimal. More details, including maps of the proposals and how to have your say, can be found at www.westsussex.gov.uk/chiparkingplantro.

Copies are also at Chichester Library and East Pallant House.

