Plans for a change of use for a cottage in Wisborough Green has been submitted to Chichester District Council. SUS-220126-143819001

The plans will see the outbuilding of Goose Cottage on Durbans Road in Wisborough Green into a small scale employment use building.

The outbuilding would be converted into a small scale-employment site to include a potential office area.

An an outbuilding, not connected physically to the property, the applicant deemed that the work would not interrupt any local plan and be hazardous to the environment.

The application was also subject to a planning enforcement with the property being in breach of conditions by the council.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 21/03603/FUL