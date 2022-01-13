Plans for changes to residential home in Selsey approved

Plans for changes to a residential home in Selsey have been approved by Chichester District Council. Pic: Google Maps SUS-220113-151133001

The plans will see the vacant Ashbourne care home on the Byways in Selsey become a single residential building.

The care home has been vacant since May 1, 2017 and will become Mr Tim Baker, the applicant’s, place of residence.

Mr Baker’s previous application on the site (21/02119/FUL) for ‘Alterations to existing building to form a residential dwelling and erection of a new annex ancillary to this dwelling’ was refused because the annex was considered ‘unacceptable’.

The proposal will result in the demolition of the single storey additions to the building.

There will also be two more changes to the front elevation including the demolition of the round room on the south-west corner with adaptations to the existing gable and reducing the larger round room on the south-east corner by over 50 per cent and forming a gable above to form an ensuite bathroom.

The remaining building will be converted into a four-bedroom family house.

The ground floor will comprise of an entrance hall, family room, media room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room and lounge.

In response to the application Selsey Town Council provided no objection and supported the proposal.