Plans for balcony extension at Chichester Rugby Football Club approved

Plans for a balcony extension at the ground of Chichester Rugby Football Club have been approved. SUS-220113-160716001

The plans will also see the addition of two stairs and alterations for the ground in Oaklands Park on Wellington Road.

The alterations will include the refurbishment of the ground floor and the mitigation of COVID-19 on the clubhouse.

The proposal will hope to achieve this with the addition of two external staircases, segregating the players entrance from the visitors entrance which will now be at first floor level.

The visitors entrance will now be directly facing the existing car park.

The balcony will be extended to allow for external tables on the balcony and the current advertising hoarding will be removed & replaced with a glass fronted balcony, allowing those who are young or disabled to view Oaklands Park.

Both Chichester City Council and Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee provided no objections to the plans.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 21/02349/FUL