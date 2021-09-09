Plans for 66 homes near Chichester deferred

During a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (September 8), councillors asked for more information about the hybrid application for land south of Lowlands.

Submitted by Sunley Estates Ltd, the plans asked for full permission to build the houses and outline permissions for a 3.5m wide footway/cycleway link to West Sussex Alternative Provisions College as well as the reconfiguration of the college car park.

While councillors liked the proposed layout of the development and the improvements to the public right of way, they had a number of questions which could not be answered at the meeting.

On the suggestion of Simon Oakley (Con, North Mundham & Tangmere), the committee asked to hear from West Sussex County Council about the number of school places in the area and the impact new developments were having on the roads.

They also asked to hear from National Highways – formerly Highways England – about the A27 in particular.

The body filed no objection to the plans but since then the council has announced that the Stockbridge Link Road was ‘not fundable or deliverable’.

The application will be considered again at a later date.