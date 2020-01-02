Plans for 460 homes north of Burgess Hill given thumbs up

Plans for 460 new homes north of Burgess Hill have been given the thumbs up by district councillors.

The site, west of Freeks Lane, already has outline planning permission and is on the eastern side of the broader Northern Arc strategic allocation.

Developer Countryside Properties said it would aim to integrate the scheme into its surroundings with hedgerows and landscape buffers.

The main spine road through the site would be a bus route, while there would also be a dedicated cycling and pedestrian route to Maple Drive and Wivelsfield Railway Station.

The reserved matters application was approved by Mid Sussex District Council’s district planning committee on Tuesday December 17.

Simon Hicks (LDem, Burgess Hill - Leylands) said: “I support this application, I think it’s rather well designed.”

However he did raise concerns about construction vehicles potentially using Freeks Lane itself, which was currently ‘almost impassible’ due to recent heavy rain.

Peter Chapman (Ind, Burgess Hill - Victoria) also praised the development’s design and looked forward to seeing more trees planted, but expressed disappointment at some of the larger homes not having more dedicated parking spaces.

He felt the sports and leisure facilities proposed were a ‘major upgrade’, adding: “I think the people who use the park on Maple Drive will be delighted.”

The application was approved unanimously.