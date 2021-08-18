Plans for 209 homes on former Worthing gas works site submitted

The gas holders that used to dominate the skyline at the Park Road site, the last one reaching 40 metres high was demolished in 2019, could be replaced by five blocks of flats containing apartments ranging from studio to three bedroom accommodation.

The application, submitted by housebuilder St William Ltd, will go before the planning committee of Worthing Borough Council within the next few months.

The developer says the blocks will be between three and seven storeys high and will surround a central garden.

SUS-210818-165014001

Extensive consultations with local councillors, residents and the Worthing Society were held before the application was submitted.

Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, said, “This is a decision for the planning committee but the principle of building much needed homes on brownfield sites is sound and fits in with our long term plans to help revitalise our town centre through a mixture of new residents within walking distance creating demand for entertainment leisure activities and a good mix of retail.”

The Council is struggling to meet the numbers for existing and future housing needs because of the lack of available land but brownfield developments, using old industrial and retail sites, are one way of providing new homes while protecting green spaces.