Plan to split Chichester store after closure confirmed

A shop in North Street could be divided into two after the departure of a long-standing independent business.

Earlier this month, Andrew Mcdowall tailor’s and outfitters confirmed it would be leaving the city after 75 years, to much sadness from Observer readers.

Now a planning application is seeking to subdivide the listed building at 29 and 30 North Street back into two shops, with residential accommodation on the floors above.

The prized shop fronts, with their original crown glass sash windows, would remain unchanged in the proposals.

Planning documents explain that the building was among the first sites to be listed in Chichester and is thought to date from 1760.

A partition would be reinstated between the two sides of the store, while the top two floors would be converted into a four bedroom apartment, complete with a study, TV room and kitchen-diner.

Full details under planning reference 19/00990/FUL.