The appeal was turned down at a virtual event on Monday (October 4), following the Mid Sussex District Council planning committee’s previous decision to refuse the application on Thursday (August 13) last year.

The application from CCH Summerhill Lane Ltd was to develop the former site of Tavistock and Summerhill Private School, off Summerhill Lane, and build 34 flats and four houses.

The plans included proposals for 77 car parking spaces and landscaping.

Tavistock and Summerhill School photographe in 2015. Picture: Steve Robards, SR1525653.

This application was turned down because the committee said the design was not in keeping with surrounding properties and would have a negative impact on the area’s character.

Part of the site is within an Area of Townscape Character in the Lindfield and Lindfield Rural Neighbourhood Plan.

But Mid Sussex District Council received an appeal from CCH Summerhill Lane Ltd on November 19, 2020.

Their Statement of Case said there were ‘significant planning benefits that weigh in favour of the scheme being allowed’.

They said these included: optimising a vacant brownfield site in a sustainable location for housing, contributing housing that would appeal to ‘prospective downsizers’ while meeting local housing needs, providing affordable housing, regenerating the site in a way that maintains vegetation and trees, and providing ‘an attractive and high quality contemporary development’ that could raise the quality of designs in the local area.

The statement said: “The Council refused planning permission due to a perceived negative impact on the character of the area through the scheme’s modern design; and specifically the flat roofs and materials proposed for the building. “The appellants do not consider these features to negatively impact the character or quality of the townscape in any way, with the scheme as a whole enhancing the townscape.”

“The appellant considers the scheme to be well designed and of a high design quality that would positively benefit the area,” it said, adding that the scheme conformed to relevant local and national planning policies.

However, some Lindfield residents disagreed and sent the council their objections to the appeal.

One Summerhill Grange resident said: “Labelling the design as modern and contemporary does not make it good architecture or suitable for the site.”

“It is an overdevelopment in scale, density and of poor appearance,” they said, adding that the design ‘may sit well in a town centre’ but was out of place in rural Lindfield and an Area of Townscape Character.

The Friends of Summerhill Lane Area of Townscape Character, who represent 50 households near the site, objected as well.

“While we are not opposed to development of the site, we are opposed to this development,” said a spokesman.

They said that ‘almost every home on Summerhill Lane’ is set back behind established evergreen hedgerows, which creates a semi-rural appearance and a ‘green corridor’ to the village.

“This development is totally unsympathetic,” they said.

“It does not look like anything found in Lindfield or other Mid-Sussex villages,” they added, saying that the ‘bulk, mass, scale’ and ‘ubiquitous urban design’ would harm the townscape’s character.

The Lindfield Preservation Society also objected to the design, calling it ‘out of keeping’ with the rest of Lindfield.

The society said the height of the three-storey blocks would make it overlook surrounding houses and have an ‘overbearing impact’.

Tavistock and Summerhill Private School was closed in 2015 when the school went into receivership and demolition of the school buildings was approved in August 2017.