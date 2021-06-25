Plan for 143 homes off A27 near Chichester signed off

Redrow Homes has already started building on land south of Oving Road just off the A27 after winning an appeal for 100 homes back in 2017.

The developer then came back with revised plans for 143 homes, but these were refused by Chichester District Council officers in June last year.

An appeal has been lodged with the planning inspectorate against this decision, but in the meantime Redrow submitted revised plans, still for 143 homes, but with changes looking to overcome the council’s reasons for refusal.

Proposed layout out of 143 homes in Oving just off A27 near Chichester

These revised plans were supported when they came before the council’s planning committee back in March.