Petworth could become part of Chichester Parliamentary seat

Petworth

Currently the town is covered by Arundel and South Downs, a seat which stretches all the way across the county to Hassocks in Mid Sussex.

Midhurst is already part of the Chichester constituency, which is represented in Parliament by Gillian Keegan.

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) has released initial proposals today for the public to have their say.

Petworth would transfer over to Chichester, along with Kirdford and Wisborough Green.

Meanwhile places such as Graffham, East Lavington, Duncton, Bignor and Bury would be part of an Arundel and Littlehampton seat.

Pulborough and the surrounding hamlets would be covered by a Shoreham constituency.

The Commission is required to ensure that the number of electors in each constituency is more equal; in doing so, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543.

The Commission is undertaking an independent review of all constituency boundaries in England and will present its final recommendations to Parliament by July 2023.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit www.bcereviews.org.uk to view maps showing the proposed new boundaries and provide feedback before the consultation closes on August 2.

People can comment on anything from where the proposed new boundary lines are to the names of the constituencies.

There will be a further two rounds of consultation in 2022.

Following the conclusion of all three consultation periods, the Commission will look at all the evidence received before forming its final recommendations.

Tim Bowden, secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, said: “Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of Parliamentary constituencies might look like.