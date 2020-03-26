Penthouse apartments above Chichester Job Centre approved

Plans for penthouse apartments above Chichester’s Job Centre have been given the thumbs up.

Developers already have permission to convert empty office space on the first and second floors of 5-6 Southgate into 26 residential flats under permitted development rights. Work has already started on site with scaffolding set up.

SUS-200326-104737001

A separate application to build five penthouse apartments on the roof of the building has been approved by Chichester District Council officers.

Chichester City Council did not raise any objections, while the Chichester Society said it ‘supports the improvement of the appearance of this tired office building’, but also asked for the materials used in the overcladding to be submitted and assessed.

Meanwhile one supportive resident wrote: “Nice looking proposal which will help improve the aesthetic of the Southern Gateway.”

There is a large amount of plant on the roof, mainly on the edges of the building, which will be demolished to make way for the new flats.

SUS-200326-104727001

The height of the penthouse level would not exceed that of the existing rooftop plant.

While the plant is flush with the facade, the proposed apartments would be set back to reduce the visual impact from street level.

According to the applicant the existing building has a ‘bland appearance’ due to the monotony of the horizontal cladding treatments and poor condition of the windows, concrete and roof features.

The application describes the driver for the scheme is to create a well-proportioned building that better relates to its key city centre gateway location and is conceived as a ‘contemporary interpretation of the contextual language of South Street’.

SUS-200326-104759001

It adds: “The overall effect is a dynamic building that emphasises the entrance to Chichester city centre for visitors arriving on foot or by car.”

No extra parking is provided on top of that agreed for the 26 flats, with 11 unallocated spaces and one disabled use space planned.

On top of that 18 cycle parking spaces would also be provided.

Council officers acknowledged the nature of the proposals would increase the massing of the building, but they felt the design was acceptable, would enhance its appearance, preserve the character of the area and not have an adverse impact on nearby listed buildings.

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: “Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role.”

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.