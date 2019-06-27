Pavilion park plans for sunken gardens set to be scrapped by Lib Dems

A project to completely redevelop Bognor Regis’ sunken gardens and nearby area looks set to be dropped by the Lib Dems next month.

Arun District Council’s previous Tory administration progressed plans to create a ‘pavilion park’, with some residential development on the site of the Hothamton car park.

Environmental consultancy LUC was tasked with drawing up plans for a multi-use park, but a consultation on the designs, due to be held earlier this month, was postponed.

Lib Dem cabinet members are due to reverse the previous decision by the Tories to proceed with the implementation of the park when they meet on Monday July 8.

According to a report the preferred direction is to progress with a scheme contained within the current footprint of the sunken gardens and Hothampton play area, with the split levels retained.

These proposals would not include any residential development and the health centre would not be affected.

The council would seek public opinion through a phase of consultation before further decisions were made.

The contract with LUC would be terminated and pavilion park display boards would be removed from the site.