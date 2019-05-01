Parties pitch for your votes ahead of Crawley Borough Council election

The major political parties have made their pitch for your votes ahead of this week’s Crawley Borough Council election.

All 36 seats are up for election, with polling day on Thursday May 2.

A boundary review has meant a number of wards have had to be changed, while the number of councillors has been reduced by one.

Duncan Crow, leader of the Conservative group at CBC, said: “This one-off whole council election will decide the direction of our local Council for the next few years. We Conservatives have a very positive agenda that builds on Crawley’s successes and seeks to make improvements where needed.”

Richard Kail, spokesman for the Crawley Green Party, said: “Vote Green on 2nd May and you’ll get councillors that will prioritise tackling homelessness, protect our green spaces and look for sustainable enhancements to all new building work amongst other things. If you want change, it can start locally.”

Labour’s Peter Lamb, leader of the council, said: “Locally, we can’t promise to fix all the problems MPs have failed to resolve, but we can promise to continue to deliver on the ground those things which matter to our community.”

Meanwhile the Crawley Liberal Democrats said: “Crawley can further enhance the quality of life for its residents. More affordable housing is urgently needed, but pressure to build smaller housing units must be resisted, along with reduced building standards and higher building densities. Our urban green spaces must be protected.”