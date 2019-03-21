Padel tennis court planned at Burgess Hill leisure centre

A padel tennis court is proposed at a Burgess Hill leisure centre.

Mid Sussex District Council owns the Triangle but it is run by Places Leisure.

A new padel tennis facility is due to be built between the rear of the leisure centre and the existing all-weather pitch and courts.

The game is a combination of tennis and squash but is easier to play than tennis and less physically demanding than squash.

The court will have a roof above it to allow for play to take place during inclement weather and the LED floodlights will allow play from 6am-10pm throughout the year.

An application for the works is due to be discussed by the council’s planning committee B on Thursday March 28.

According to the plans: “The proposed new facility will enhance the area in which it is planned to be located.

“It will provide a new activity for centre users helping to maintain and improve individual’s health and fitness and general wellbeing.

“It will help the centre to meet the demand for sports activity especially at peak times and help the operator to achieve the attendance targets set by Mid Sussex District Council.

“It will have no adverse impact upon local residential properties.”