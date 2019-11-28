Packed general election hustings held at Chichester Cathedral

Chichester residents packed out the cathedral to hear what the candidates looking to become the area’s next MP had to say.

Nearly 300 people attended the general election hustings held tonight (Thursday November 28), exactly two weeks before polling day.

The event was chaired by the Observer’s editor-in-chief Gary Shipton, with candidates grilled on topics ranging from crime and police numbers, Brexit and the prospect of a no deal, care for people with dementia, protection of Chichester Harbour, support for young entrepreneurs and actions required to tackle the climate emergency.

The four candidates taking part in the hustings were Heather Barrie for the Greens, the Conservatives’ Gillian Keegan, Lib Dem Kate O’Kelly and Jay Morton for Labour.

Adam Brown for the Libertarian Party and Andrew Emerson for Patria are the other two candidates standing in Chichester.

To learn more about each of the candidates read each of their pitches to voters.