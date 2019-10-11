Opportunity to have your say on Chichester city’s future

Work has started on a plan which will look to help shape the future of the city of Chichester

Back in July Chichester City Council agreed to commence work on a neighbourhood plan.

As part of the first step it has launched a public consultation asking people about some of the issues important to them through an online survey.

It can be viewed at http://neighbourhoodsurvey.chichestercity.gov.uk

A paper copy can be obtained by calling the city council on 01243 788502 or visiting The Council House in North Street during office hours.

The survey runs until Monday December 9.

Mayor Richard Plowman will be holding a public meeting to launch the public consultation on Monday October 14 at 7pm at the Council House.

For more information on the plan and how to get involved visit chichestercity.gov.uk/neighbourhood-plan