Offices above Crawley bank to be converted into flats

Office space above Lloyds Bank in Crawley could soon be converted into eight flats.

The borough council has received a prior approval notification from an applicant in Middlesex, stating he plans to change the use of the first and second floors of the building, in The Broadway.

Government rules allow some small-scale developments without the need for planning permission. But in cases such as this, when the way a building is used would be changed, they need to give the council a heads-up to make sure there would be no problems.

If all goes as planned, the offices will be converted into six one-bedroom and two two-bedroom flats.

Anyone wishing to comment on the application has until December 11 to do so.

To see the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2019/0800/PA3.