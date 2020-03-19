New Worthing commercial units on former EDF office car park

New Worthing light industrial commercial units are planned on the former EDF office’s car park.

The Southdownview Road building has been empty since the end of 2016 when the firm relocated to Hove, but it is now being converted into 78 flats.

A separate scheme would see five commercial buildings built on the former car park to provide 22 light industrial units. A total of 97 car parking spaces would be provided.

A decision on this application is due to be made by Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (March 25).

A range of individual unit sizes would be provided between 96.5 square metres and 196sqm.

Officers are recommending approval subject to conditions.

In their report they said: “The proposed development is within sustainable location and would provide 2,431sqm floor area of much-needed light industrial floor area within the designated East Worthing Industrial Area and Broadwater Business Park.

“It is recognised that the constrained layout of the site access and the physical proximity of the former office building currently being converted into to residential flats does not allow for an ideal inter-face between commercial and residential uses.

“However, it is considered that subject to the recommended measures to control noise to be secured by conditions, the potential impacts on the amenities of the future residential occupiers would not be so harmful as to justify refusal of the development.”