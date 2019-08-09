New Southwick industrial units given the go-ahead

Plans to build seven industrial units on a business park in Southwick have been approved, despite a 65-name petition opposing the idea.

Adur District Council’s planning committee gave the thumbs-up to the application for Ocean View Business Park, in Gardner Road, which will see the units used for storage and distribution as well as business.

The site is used by a motorcycle assembly firm which puts the finishing touches to bikes built in China and shipped to the UK.

Neighbours said they already had to put up with ‘motorcycle revving and a steady flow of cars, vans and lorries’ and were worried about an increase in noise as well as the overbearing impact the 7m high units would have on their homes.

On Monday the committee asked for a couple of conditions to be added to the application – that a minimum of two of the 68 parking spaces should be for charging electric vehicles, and that the hours of work on Saturdays should start at 9am rather than 8am.

David Balfe (Lab, Eastbrook) called the application ‘excessive industrial development in a residential area’ and said it would lead to more ‘dangerous parking, inappropriate loading activity, noise and congestion out in Gardner Road’.

But members also said each business should ensure there was enough space for lorries to load and unload on the site.

Stephen Chipp (Con, Southwick Green) said it was up to West Sussex County Council to chase up people who didn’t go on to the site to unload, saying there was plenty of room and it was ‘pure laziness’ not to.

The application was approved.