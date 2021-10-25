New self-storage building planned for Southwick lorry park

Proposed new self-storage building in Southwick

Safestore Properties Ltd wants to build a new self-store at the site of the Albion Street site.

If approved, it would provide just under 2,000 square metres of space for individual and business customers alike as well as eight parking spaces.

The company says there is scope to increase the amount of space after planning approval.

West Sussex County Council currently owns the site but Safestore has a ‘conditional purchase agreement’ which could transfer ownership subject to planning permission.

In a statement, the company said: “Due to existing and new residential development in and around Shoreham, there is a demand for self‐storage space in this area.

“[Safestore] considers that there is an opportunity to meet this demand through a new Safestore Self‐Storage facility.”

Discussions with Adur District Council took place before the plans were submitted which resulted in the planned building being brought back from Victoria Road, additional landscaping, access arrangements for utility companies as well as allowing space for a sewer diversion.

The proposed roof is also designed ‘to not be visible from the street’ which could ‘reduce the impact of the building mass’ on the surrounding area.

One Victoria Road resident said there were already ‘several facilities of this type along the seafront road’ and they expressed concerns about a potential increase in traffic if the self-store goes ahead.

A study carried out as part of the planning submission showed that traffic could decrease from an average of 92 vehicle movements a day to 48.

But, if extra levels were added to the building post planning permission, there could be an average of 173 vehicle movements a day.

Council officers have accepted the suitability of the site for a self-storage facility and have asked Safestore to take into account the proximity of the Kingston Buci Conservation Area, to the north west of the site, and the council’s air quality and sustainability requirements.