New ramp could improve disabled access at Bognor Regis beach

Measures to improve disabled access to Bognor Regis’ seafront are set to be explored in a new feasibility study.

Bognor Regis Town Council set up a topic team last year after wheelchair users raised the issue of not being able to reach the shore.

At its latest meeting Arun District Council officers suggested the bottom of West Street would be the most stable area for a timber ramp.

Members of the town council’s community engagement and environment committee agreed to initiate a feasibility study into the possibility of installing a ramp when it met on Monday (March 25).

Steve Goodheart (Ind, Hotham), chairman of the committee, said; “I think this is an excellent way of going forward.”

Town council officers explained that the study would identify the likely costs and then the project would have to look at potential sources of funding.