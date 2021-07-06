New rainbow commemorative bench unveiled in St John’s Park, Burgess Hill

The bench was installed in collaboration with Mid Sussex District Council and features a plaque that reads: “This bench commemorates and gives thanks to the Burgess Hill Community and in particular its key workers, charities and volunteers, who responded so magnificently and selflessly during the COVID-19 crisis.”

“It was an honour to inaugurate the bench today in the presence of outside dignitaries and representatives of some of our most active and valued community groups,” said Burgess Hill town mayor Anne Eves

“I hope people will enjoy using the bench: maybe it can become one of those ‘happy to chat’ benches,” she added.

The representatives who attended were: Burgess Hill town mayor Anne Eves, West Sussex deputy lieutenant Mr Andrewjohn Stephenson Clarke, the chairman of Mid Sussex District Council Margaret Belsey, leader of Burgess Hill Town Council Robert Eggleston, and representatives of Burgess Hill community groups and charities.

The other representatives who attended were: West Sussex deputy lieutenant Mr Andrewjohn Stephenson Clarke, the chairman of Mid Sussex District Council Margaret Belsey, leader of Burgess Hill Town Council Robert Eggleston, and representatives of Burgess Hill community groups and charities.

Anne Eves cut the ribbon and gave a speech thanking Burgess Hill’s key workers, charity and community groups and volunteers for their help during the pandemic, and remembering those who died of Covid-19.

Councillor Margaret Belsey, chairman of Mid Sussex District Council, said: “NHS workers in Mid Sussex have always done tremendous work for the local community but the effort they have put in to help keep us all safe during this pandemic has been absolutely incredible.

“As a nation, we owe them all so much, and I’m profoundly grateful for their hard work, diligence and dedication to helping others, even in the most trying of circumstances.”