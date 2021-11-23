The proposals will see the ‘erection of production facilities buildings for a temporary period of five years at the museum on Town Lane in Singleton.

The museum’s current production facilities are used for the popular BBC show ‘The Repair Shop’, the The filming of which, takes place in Court Barn, one of the buildings forming part of the museum’s collection. These would be replaced.

A planning statement by Chichester company Manorwood Specialist Historic Buildings Consultancy, explained: “The museum would like to provide more suitable facilities for the production team who are looking to continue with filming over the next five years and are keen to ensure that the facilities are economical, functional, but equally well designed and located so as to have the least impact on the protected landscape possible.

“The existing production units result in a negative visual impact on the Listed Park and Garden, and they are financially unviable.

“The proposed units are considered to result in a scheme which results in a minimised impact on the Listed Park and Garden, as well as on a more viable solution to provide facilities to the production crew of The Repair Shop television show and in turn the viability of the Museum.”