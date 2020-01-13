New MP holds first advice surgery in Hurstpierpoint

The new Conservative MP for Arundel and South Downs kicked of his first full constituency day with a surgery in Hurstpierpoint.

Andrew Griffith, who was first elected last month succeeding Nick Herbert in Parliament, provided assistance to constituents on a number of issues at the village centre on Friday (January 10).

The new MP said he was keen to make his first task in the constituency listening to residents’ issues and providing support.

He will be hosting a regular surgery across the constituency in the coming weeks. Once scheduled, they will be advertised in the local press and on his website.

Meetings are offered on an appointment basis to be booked through his office.

An MP advice surgery is an opportunity for constituents to raise concerns or seek help on matters affecting them. The MP can take those matters up as casework, or make representations to councils and ministers on behalf of the constituent. Sometimes people just wish to share details about a local cause or organisation.

Mr Griffith said: “I really enjoyed my first surgery today and meeting everyone. I found the meetings interesting and insightful and we covered a broad range of local issues. I regard advice surgeries as one of the most important aspects to working as an MP.

“I will be taking action on all of the matters raised to me today and hope that I am able to help. I look forward to meeting more constituents at forthcoming surgeries.”

For more information visit www.andrewgriffithmp.com