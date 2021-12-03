New leader elected at Horsham District Council

Jonathan Chowen at the unveiling of The Bridge leisure centre back in 2018

Jonathan Chowen (Con, Cowfold, Shermanbury & West Grinstead) was appointed during an extraordinary meeting of the council this evening (Friday December 3).

He replaces Paul Clarke, who stepped down last month after only six months in the role.

No mention was made of any changes to the deputy or the cabinet.

Liberal Democrat councillors boycotted the meeting, calling it a waste of taxpayers’ money given a meeting of the full council is scheduled to be held on Wednesday (December 8).

A spokesman said holding this extra meeting, which was only added to the calendar one week ago, ‘needlessly puts council staff and councillors at risk of Covid-19’.