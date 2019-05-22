New leader at Chichester District Council ready to face challenges ahead

The new leader of Chichester District Council said she won’t underestimate the challenges faced in the years ahead.

Eileen Lintill was the only nomination for leader and was voted in unanimously on Tuesday (May 21), naming Susan Taylor as her deputy.

One of the biggest challenges will be the Local Plan Review, which has been ongoing since 2016.

The meeting was told that the plan was due to be considered by the council in July but would be delayed while issues raised during the recent consultation – around transport and pollution – were addressed.

Responding to a question from a member of the public, Mrs Taylor said: “The council will need to formally agree an updated timetable in due course.”

There have been huge changes at the council in the past month, with a boundary review cutting the number of seats from 48 to 36 and the Conservatives losing overall control at the elections.

But there was a show of support for Mrs Lintill from the Liberal Democrats.

Leader Adrian Moss told her: “I think we have a unique opportunity.

“We know we have a council with no overall control, but I hope that will give us a real opportunity to drive some change and some exciting opportunities through this council.

“You have our support. I’m sure we’ll have our challenges but I absolutely pledge that we’ll work with you, with the officers and with the entire group of district councillors who have been elected to make this a really leading council – as it already is – but increase its respect out there in the community.”

Mrs Lintill said: “It’s a real privilege to be elected as the leader of the council.

“I’m really looking forward to working closely with the cabinet, council and officers to meet the challenge ahead – and I don’t under-estimate that challenge.”

Former leader Tony Dignum stepped down after the elections – but if anyone thought he would be taking it easy, they were mistaken.

He was appointed cabinet member for finance, growth, place and regeneration.

Chichester District Council’s new cabinet:

Eileen Lintill – leader

Susan Taylor – deputy leader and cabinet member for planning

Tony Dignum – cabinet member for finance, growth, place and regeneration

Penny Plant – cabinet member for environment and Chichester contract services

Peter Wilding – cabinet member for housing, revenues and benefits

Roy Briscoe – community services and culture

Norma Graves – cabinet member for corporate services, communications, licensing and events