New industrial units could replace former Chichester day centre

Services at The Wrenford Centre, on the north side of Terminus Road, have been relocated as part of changes to West Sussex County Council’s in-house social care provision.

The property was declared surplus to the council’s operational requirements last year and put on the market.

New owner Glenmore Holdings Ltd wants to build 19 light-industrial units in total contained in four separate buildings and has submitted a planning application to Chichester District Council.

Location of former Wrenford Centre site in Terminus Road, Chichester

The units would be in a ‘back-back arrangement’ with footpath, loading bays and parking arranged either side of the roadway. Each unit would be provided with a minimum of two parking spaces plus a loading bay.

Shared bicycle and bin storage would be provided on site.

According to its application, Glenmore is a ‘developer of good-quality small industrial estates’, which provides a ‘valuable service to new and growing small businesses by providing economical industrial units’.

Although the developer will not prescribe the precise use of each type of unit, it is likely, based on other similar schemes, that the development would attract young companies moving beyond the start-up phase, often from serviced rental units.

Proposed layout of the four new buildings