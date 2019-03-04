New homes proposed at former Thakeham school site

New homes are being proposed at the former Thakeham First School site.

It moved to Rock Road in Storrington and became Thakeham Primary School as part of a re-organisation of education in the area.

This saw Rydon Community College close and Steyning Grammar School open a satellite campus in Storrington.

Now developers have submitted plans to convert the existing buildings at the former first school site in The Street to form three new homes with access from Bramble Lane.

As part of the works a mobile classroom would be removed and both the main school building and detached hall would be altered and extended.

The main school house would form a pair of semi-detached dwellings and the hall would be converted into a single dwelling.

All three new homes would be three bedrooms.

Most of the existing trees and vegetation would be retained, although one tree to the north of the existing mobile classroom would be removed.

Most of the hardsurfaced playground would be removed to provide gardens for the new homes and hedge planting would be added to the boundary with The Street.

According to the application the site was marketed from January 2018 with more than 20 viewings and 12 offers.

Although some interest was initially expressed from a nursery operator and a private special needs school, this did not progress into offers.

Feedback suggested this was due to a lack of parking, vehicle access issues and the limitations of the Grade II listed building for carrying out alterations.

The only offers received were from parties interested in converting the site into residential use.

The application concludes: “The school has relocated to more appropriate modern premises and a residential use is proposed, as there has been no interest in the site for an alternative community use. The main school building is listed and the site is within a conservation area, but the proposal would result in less than substantial harm which is outweighed by the public benefits of the proposal.”

For more information or to comment visit www.horsham.gov.uk/planning using code DC/18/2645.