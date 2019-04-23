New Costa planned in Haywards Heath’s Dolphin leisure centre

A new Costa café is planned in Haywards Heath’s Dolphin Leisure Centre alongside a number of other improvements.

Places Leisure and Mid Sussex District Council have been carrying out a joint investment programme across the district’s three major leisure centres in Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and East Grinstead.

The £6million programme, which finished in January, has seen improvements to gyms, new lockers, new lighting, better reception areas and cafés, upgraded changing rooms, a new clip and climb facility at the Triangle, new exercise and spin studios as well as changes to the Triangle’s leisure pool.

Places Leisure has approached the council about a further programme of works specifically to upgrade facilities at The Dolphin.

Changes include:

• Improvements to reception and café to incorporate a Costa and a soft-play facility

• Conversion of the existing studio into a new training room

• Conversion of the old bar area into an additional treatment room

• Improvements to the group cycle studio

• Replacement tiling in the wet changing area

• The upgrade of the ground floor toilets.

The total cost of the works is estimated at £526,000.

The council is being asked to contribute £198,000 and this is due to be discussed by cabinet members on Monday (April 29).

According to an officers’ report: “This proposal provides excellent value for money for this council as the works will add value to the council’s asset as well as improve the offer for service users.”

Work on the ground floor toilets and west changing area, which is being funded by Places Leisure, as already started and is due to be completed by the end of April.

Conversion of the studio and bar area is due to be finished by the end of May, with works to the cycle studio as well as the creation of a soft play facility and Costa are planned to start in September.