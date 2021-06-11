New Chichester gym given thumbs up
Plans to open a new gym in Chichester have been approved by the district council.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:36 am
The application to change the use of a building in Terminus Road was given the nod during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday (June 9).
Previously occupied by furniture store Feather & Black, the site will now be taken over by Optimus Gym, which opened its first site in Rustington in 2019.
The new gym could bring up to 23 jobs to the area.
Apart from minor worries about an ‘over-supply’ of gyms in the area, the committee was quick to support the application.
Karen Dunn , Local Democracy Reporting Service