New business units planned near Burgess Hill could be approved next week.

The site, south of the A2300 at Goddards Green, already benefits from outline planning permission, but this has expired before all reserved matters applications have been submitted.

The DPD depot has already been completed with a second building due to be occupied by Roche.

A fresh outline planning application has been submitted for the rest of the site, which is split up into four separate plots with varying sizes of units arranged around the internal site road.

This is due to be discussed by Mid Sussex District Council’s district planning committee on Thursday September 19.

According to council planning officers: “While this is a new outline planning permission, it is essentially seeking to bring forward the remaining balance of the development consented under the previous permission that has since time expired.”

If approved reserved matters applications laying out the detail and appearance of the new units would have to be submitted by the developer.