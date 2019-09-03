New bus passenger information screens for Chichester

Chichester District Council will help take the guess work out of bus travel by paying for seven real time information boards which will be dotted around the city.

Members of the cabinet have agreed to pass £60,000 to West Sussex County Council, which is running the project.

Two of the boards will be placed at the Homebase stops, in Barnfield Drive, one in The Hornet, one at Westgate Stop U, in the Avenue De Chartres, two at The Peacheries, in Bognor Road, and one at the Grosvenor Road stop, in Stockbridge Road.

The funds will be taken from the Community Infrastructure Levy – money collected from developers in the form of a planning charge – and will include £5,601.87 for contingencies.

As well as giving passengers a clear idea of when their bus will arrive, the council hopes the information will encourage more people to leave their cars at home and use public transport.

At a meeting on Tuesday (September 3), Susan Taylor, cabinet member for planning services, said: “In an age where the environment and climate change has become so topical it is important to encourage modal switch from the private car to increased use of public transport.

“If the public have greater certainty as to the arrival of public transport it will encourage the public to use the car less.”

The new boards should be up and running in this financial year, and there are plans for another six or seven to be put up in 2020/21, which will cost the council another £60,000.

There are already some 16 information boards in the city, with another five in the process of being installed.