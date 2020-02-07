New Burgess Hill homes can go ahead after planning agreement reached

Plans to build 40 homes in Burgess Hill can go ahead after the developer agreed to pay more than £300,000 towards education, libraries and fire service in the area.

Mid Sussex District Council gave permission for the development in Cuckfield Road in November but a disagreement over money between Brookworth Homes Ltd and West Sussex County Council led to a delay.

The county council had asked for £623,000 of Section 106 contributions, which Brookworth said was ‘considerably more’ than had been paid for smaller developments.

The contributions are paid to by developers to help offset the pressure new homes place on services.

As well as the money, Brookworth will include 12 affordable homes in the development – three one-bedroom flats and nine two-bedroom flats.

The other homes will be made up of two one-bedroom flats, 18 two-bedroom flats, and eight three bedroom houses.

The application was approved at a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday (February 6).

Members also approved plans for two detached three-bedroom houses on land at Long Meadow, in Station Road, Sharpthorne.

Plans for homes and then three homes on the site were refused in 2017 and dismissed by the Planning Inspectorate on appeal.

Finally, the committee also approved plans to add a single-storey community hall to St Francis Sports & Social Club, in Haywards Heath.

This was a plan members joked had been a long-time coming, as permission had already been given for a larger scheme in 2017 but had fallen through.