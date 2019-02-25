New bridge and link road to help speed up delivery of 3,000 Burgess Hill homes

A £9million contract to deliver a new link road, bridge and preparation work for utilities in the eastern part of a new 3,000-home development north of Burgess Hill has been publicised.

Work on the road, which is expected to start in early 2020, will allow for the development of the 200-hectare Northern Arc site which includes education, healthcare, community, employment and retail facilities.

Homes England, the Government’s national housing agency, is funding the road and bridge to facilitate the building of much needed new homes in Mid Sussex as part of the large-scale strategic development.

Ken Glendinning, head of strategic land at Homes England, said: “This infrastructure will make homes happen faster at the Northern Arc. The bridge and link road are major pieces of infrastructure and shows we are doing all we can to build the homes and will help to minimise their impact locally.”

An outline planning application for the Northern Arc was submitted in December 2018 and is awaiting determination by Mid Sussex District Council.

The search for a contractor has started at the same time as the planning process to ensure that the new homes can be built as quickly as possible.

The construction of the road bridge and a link road, which will also help to relieve traffic pressures, will connect the new homes that are being built at Freeks Farm in the east, and the A273 Isaacs Lane to the west and will play a major part in unlocking the whole site.

The work will include landscaping, drainage and utility works along the highway together with connections to development plots and will be subject to a planning application expected to be submitted later this year.

According to the official notice the value of the contract is £9million.