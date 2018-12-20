New blocks of Durrington flats next to Columbia House approved

Plans to build three five-and-six-storey blocks of flats in Columbia Drive, Durrington, have been approved.

In addition Worthing Borough Council has given permission for the plant room on the roof of a former office block – Columbia House – to be demolished and two new storeys added.

Columbia House has been discussed by the planning committee a couple of times before, with an application to add two floors and 14 flats refused in May.

In 2016, prior approval consent was given to convert the offices into 102 homes. The three blocks of flats will add 36 to that number, with the two new storeys adding 10 more.

There will also be 105 parking spaces, including six for people with disabilities, 80 cycle spaces and an equipped playground.

As well as the new homes, the application includes 226.3sqm of ‘flexible’ commercial space, which could be used as anything from shops to offices to nurseries to gyms.

Hazel Thorpe (Lib Dem, Tarring) said: “This is a much better design and I like the layout.

“I think it will fit in really well with the area and I really look forward to the retail areas being used to good effect.”

Committee chairman Paul Yallop (Con, Marine) told members he had worked in Columbia House when it was the home of Datsun.

He said: “I welcome the comprehensive development of this site. Something has got to be done there.

“It’s an area that’s looking very sorry for itself and is nothing like its former glory.”