New Bersted industrial park given thumbs up

A new Bersted industrial and business park has been given final sign-off by Arun District Council.

The Salt Box development to the west of the A259 is set to include offices and a warehouse for Warburtons, an Aldi supermarket, car showroom and business units.

A decision was delayed by the council back in June due to concerns about surface water drainage and flooding.

When it came back to the development control committee in early November the application was approved and has now been given final sign-off by officers.

Officers explained that the scheme now included nine underwater tanks, which would be placed below hardstanding and the site’s internal roads.

As a result of the revisions to the plans the Environment Agency withdrew its objection.

Gillian Yeates (LDem, Bersted) said she still had reservations about the scheme as groundwater levels in the area ‘are extremely high’ with the road already flooding and being completely impassable at times.

She added: “There really is no point having a big industrial park that nobody can get to.”

David Edwards (Con, Felpham East) described being uncomfortable with the application previously because of concerns about drainage, but added: “I’m now satisfied the drainage will be sufficient for this site.”

The committee could only discuss the reason the application was deferred for, but several councillors still mentioned issues including traffic congestion in the vicinity.

The site will be accessed off the existing roundabout with the A29 and the Felpham Relief Road.

Hugh Coster (Ind, Aldwick East) predicted the site would cause ‘huge trouble’ at the roundabout and also raised issues with the visual impact of the new business units.

He said: “There’s still a number of issues but it is difficult to refuse.”

Martin Lury (LDem, Bersted) had the final word. He said: “Last time we had a very muddled solution to drainage. This is a much better scheme we have come up with so I congratulate officers on it. I have other reservations but this is all we can vote on.”