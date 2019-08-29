New anti-litter netting for Worthing’s rubbish tip

New anti-litter netting is set to be installed around Worthing’s rubbish tip.

The difference between the elevation of the household waste recycling site, in the Hambridge Trading Estate in Willowbrook Road, and the surrounding area makes it easy for wind to carry debris to neighbouring land.

The existing anti-litter netting is not tall and wide enough to prevent the debris from spreading.

An application has therefore been submitted by West Sussex County Council for 12 steel galvanised posts across the north-east side of the site at 6m high so that new anti-litter netting can be installed.

To comment visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/planning using code WSCC/058/19.